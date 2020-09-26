NHS Borders said it received over sixty thousand calls and four thousand emails in three days, after letters were sent out to those eligible for a flu jab.The health board admitted it "underestimated" the demand there would be.Appointments for this year's flu vaccination programme need to be pre-booked and will be provided in different locations.

In a statement, the health board said that the response to book an appointment on immediate receipt of a letter "has placed exceptional demand" on their new vaccination booking line. "We have received over 60,000 call attempts and 4000 emails over the past three days," it read."It is clear we have underestimated the immediate demand to make an appointment as soon as letters were received.

"We therefore need your assistance and patience, and can give you reassurance that everyone who is eligible will receive their vaccination over the next few months.

"We ask that if you cannot immediately get through to the vaccination booking team that you do not immediately redial but that you ring again at a later time or on a different day.

"If you have emailed us please wait until a member of our team contacts you. Please do not re-email us."In Scotland, vaccines are procured nationally by the NHS for those in eligible groups. That has been extended this year because of the pandemic, and the added risk of coronavirus.

In addition to over 65s, health workers, and those with medical conditions; social care workers, families of shielders and over 55s will be offered the jab this year.