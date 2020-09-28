Fundraisers walk 320 miles in the name of football legend Kevin Beattie

Video report by Ryan Dollard

Two fundraisers are walking the 320 miles from Brunton Park to Ipswich stadium to raise funds for a foundation in the name of Kevin Beattie, a footballing legend in Carlisle and Ipswich.

He was born in Carlisle, and died in 2018 at the age of just 64.

Since his death two years ago, a charitable foundation has been set up in his name. Malcolm Thompson knew Beattie well and, along with a friend, is embarking on a two week trek from Carlisle to Ipswich to raise funds. This year the money raised will go to charities supporting multiple sclerosis, something Beattie's wife suffers from.

Kevin Beattie made almost three hundred appearances for Ipswich in a glittering ten-year career, scoring more than thirty goals along the way.

He helped the club get to the 1978 F.A cup, and was instrumental in the successful UEFA Cup campaign in 1981. Beattie was also PFA young player of the year during the 1973/4 season. Many people, both in his hometown and the club where he remains a legend, believe he should have received more than his nine England caps.