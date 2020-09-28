Video report by Emily Reader

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic people took to their doorsteps, balconies and streets to clap for our carers.

Now, there's a chance to show our appreciation once again. The North Cumbria NHS Trust is hosting a virtual art exhibition, showcasing the creative talents of NHS Workers.

Pop art by a Cumbrian NHS worker Credit: NCIC

Healthcare workers have had an exceptionally busy year, and with covid 19 cases once again starting to rise, the hard work is not done yet.

Cumbria is not yet facing local lockdown restrictions seen in other parts of the UK, however Public Health England officials in the region are urging people to act responsibly and limit the number of people they come into contact with, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With a second wave now likely, many health workers have turned to art for stress relief, using their creativity to share their experiences of the past 7 months.

Regardless of what role you do, whether you're the Chief Executive, a cleaner, or a doctor or a nurse, it gets stressful at the hospital so to have something you can go away and unwind with is really important and for some people that is art. It has a significant effect on staff and their wellbeing. Paul Counter, ENT Consultant and Chairman of the Healing Arts Committee

A stunning photograph of the Cumbrian Landscpae captured by an NHS worker during lockdown Credit: NCIC

The virtual exhibition is part of a three-day 'festival of thanks' recognising the continued hard work off our region's NHS.

It's hoped the exhibition will highlight the benefits of art as a creative form of expression and therapy for both patients and staff.