Borders arts venue set to benefit from nearly £70k grant

Live Borders has announced that the Heart of Hawick is to benefit from a financial grant.

The venue is one of five performing arts theatres in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway are among those to be awarded tens of thousands of pounds to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

£68,147 is to be awarded to the Heart of Hawick venue.

The building in the Scottish Borders houses a cinema, small-scale theatre space for touring companies, live music, comedy and the spoken word.

The venue is also home to Alchemy Film & Arts and its annual film festival.

While the cinema remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, this grant award, from the Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund, will support the return of key staff back to the Heart of Hawick.

It's hoped it will allow them to develop a range of multi art activities that includes bringing the Waterwheel back to life fusing heritage and local archives with moving image, to activate a historical cultural artefact currently inaccessible.

Venue bosses say the grant is a 'significant boost' that will help to bring some culture and joy into homes right across the Borders.