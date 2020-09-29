Cumbria’s director of Public Health Colin Cox says he is ‘very worried’ about the rise of new infections across the whole of the county.

60 New new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Barrow

48 More people have tested positive for coronavirus in Carlisle

Allerdale, Copeland and South Lakeland have all also reported increases.

The regional director of Public Health England Colin Cox also says that the 10pm curfew on pubs has largely been successful in Cumbria and is pleading with people to be responsible.

It's important that pubs take this seriously, but it’s also really important that people understand what these rules are for, they are here to make a difference and you shouldn’t be trying to find a way round them by having a house party or a street party immediately after. We are desperately trying to stop the spread of a virus that in April and May caused more than 500 deaths in Cumbria alone. Colin Cox, Regional Director of Public Health England

Social distancing sign Credit: PA

The regional Director of Public Health England went on to suggest that a local lockdown would be better done sooner rather than later.