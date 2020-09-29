Representing Border: 29.09.2020

On tonight's programme - Another record rise in the number of new coronavirus cases as Universities are told there's no excuse for not looking after students forced to self isolate. Peter MacMahon questions the Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead. Also on the programme - the proposed post brexit UK trade deal. The Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells MSPs he's determined to strengthen devolution. And voting in the time of the pandemic - could COVID mean next year's Holyrood elections are postponed? We hear from the Professor of Public Policy at Edinburgh University James Mitchell.