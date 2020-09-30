Covid-19 cases confirmed at the University of Cumbria

Students at the University of Cumbria have tested positive for coronavirus.

The university, which has campuses in Carlisle, Ambleside, Lancaster and London says it it is dealing with a 'small number of isolated' cases and is offering 'all necessary guidance and support' to the individuals concerned.

A spokesperson said: "The very small number of cases are unconnected and are across the whole university, not just the county of Cumbria, and involve, in some cases, individuals who have not yet been on campus.

"In addition, the guidance we issued to our students and staff informing them of what they should do if they test positive was followed. The students are now self-isolating along with their households and any close contacts, and our outbreak management plan is operating successfully."

The university spokesperson added: “We continue to work closely with our public health authority representatives on this and together we are closely monitoring the situation.

“The health and well-being of our staff and students is our priority and we are issuing regular communications to them through a variety of channels. This includes key public health messages to help mitigate and reduce the spread of the virus and signposting where to go for up-to-date, official advice.

“We continue to encourage people to follow the government’s ‘Hands, Face, Space’ advice and adhere to social distancing and safety messages to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.”