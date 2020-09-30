On tonight's programme - the First Minister insists she is co-operating with Holyrood's inquiry into the Scottish Government's handling of harassment allegations against Alex Salmond. We'll have highlights of First Minister's Questions. Also on the programme - as coronavirus cases continue to rise MSPs demand a say before any tougher lockdown measures are imposed. And Peter MacMahon speaks to Douglas Ross ahead of the UK Conservative's conference - the new Scottish Tory leader won't say if Boris Johnson is an asset to his party north of the Border.