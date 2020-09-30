Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of rape

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of rape following police investigations into a Carlisle sex attack.

The 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning.

Their arrests are in connection with an incident in the Wigton Road area of the city on Tuesday morning (29 September).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are continuing their appeal for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who saw two men riding mountain bikes near the B&M store on Wigton Road between 2:45am and 5am on Tuesday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Jenny Beattie from Cumbria Police said: "I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare. A team of detectives are continuing with their enquiries and we would welcome the public’s support by reporting information which could assist.”

Police are asking anyone with information to calling them on 101 and ask to speak to an officer from the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, quoting incident number 36 of 29 September. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.