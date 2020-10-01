Man who attacked police office in Kendal 'could face jail'

A man who kicked a police officer during a night time incident in Kendal town centre has heard he could receive a prison sentence.

When Wayne Pye appeared at Carlisle Crown Court this morning he admitted one offence of assaulting an emergency worker - a police constable on duty in the Highgate area of Kendal just after 8pm on July 6.

Judge Nicholas Barker was told this involved a kick by 45-year-old Pye to the officer, who was not injured but suffered “slight reddening”.

Judge Barker declined to punish Pye straight away, and adjourned the case for the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report.

Pye, of Glebe Road, Kendal, is due to receive his sentence at the crown court on November 2, was told “all options” would be considered and was granted unconditional bail until that date.