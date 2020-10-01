New guidelines for Cumbria after Covid-19 cases almost double

New public health advice for Cumbria has been introduced after the number of Covid-19 cases in the county almost doubled in the space of a week.

Legally, people across England must not meet in groups of more than six.

In Cumbria though the new advice is that these groups should feature people from no more than two households.

Colin Cox, the county's director of public health, said there was a "small window of opportunity" to stop the spread of the virus and avoid a local lockdown.

We know that limiting contact between households can reduce transmission. The ‘two-households’ advice we’re issuing today doesn’t have the force of law behind it, but we’re calling on everyone living in Cumbria to take it seriously and act accordingly. This is about local people taking responsible, proportionate, action to protect themselves, their families and their communities from this disease. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Without action we can expect the number of cases, disruption to schools and businesses, hospitalisations and ultimately deaths to continue to rise. Following the ‘two-households’ advice, alongside hand washing, face coverings and social distancing, can make a difference, but we need everyone to take heed and act. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

This advice was agreed by local political leaders through the county’s area outbreak board, following recommendations from the multi-agency health protection board. It will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

It is not law and the exemptions that apply to the national ‘Rule of Six’ still apply. Full details can be found here.

Councillor Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council and chair of the area outbreak board, said:

The rapid increase in cases in recent days is a very clear warning that we are heading into dangerous territory that could result in significant disruptions to people’s lives and further deaths. The additional advice to limit contact to people from no more than two households at a time is a simple step everyone can take to slow the spread of infection. Cllr Stewart Young, Cumbria County Council

The local COVID-19 situation report for Cumbria is available here.

The report shows :

A total of 11,358 tests carried out (positive/negative/void results), a slight decrease from the previous week;

209 new cases were reported in Cumbria (compared to 109 cases in previous week);

For the fourth consecutive week Barrow-in-Furness had the greatest number of new cases (+61 new cases), followed by Carlisle (+49 new cases);

Barrow-in-Furness also had the highest rate of new cases (+61 new cases = 91 new cases per 100k population), well above the national average (England = 57 new cases per 100k);

The number of new cases increased from the previous week in all Cumbrian districts except Eden, with Carlisle experiencing a particularly large increase;

The greatest number of new positive cases are those aged 15-29 years, however, cases are increasing across most age groups.

19 care homes currently have positive COVID-19 cases, (including 5 homes with one or more residents testing positive).

27 schools currently dealing with positive cases (1 confirmed case per setting), and 6 dealing with outbreaks (2 or more confirmed cases per setting).

170 cases have been dealt with by local contact tracers, with 374 contacts traced.

Dr Jon Sturman, clinical director for intensive care across North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said:

“People can individually think they are invulnerable or invincible but we all know somebody who is not. Just because you might have a mild illness or no illness at all we are all potential transmitters of this virus. It’s a team effort in terms of the public and health care system. Dr Jon Sturman, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

These measures have been supported by the leaders of all of Cumbria's councils as well as Cumbria Constabulary.