Operation MOVIE launched to showcase unseen Cumbria police role

Police in Cumbria has launched a month-long project to focus on the work they do to help vulnerable people in the county.

This has been given the name Operation MOVIE (a Month Of Vulnerability Initiatives and Education (Operation MOVIE).

It will run on the websites of Cumbria Constabulary the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s, as well as on social media with they aim to "shine a spotlight’ on the work the force is doing to protect and support vulnerable people in Cumbria".

It has started with the launch of the Cumbria’s Safeguarding and Children Partnership (CSCP) and NSPCC’s ‘It’s Not OK’ campaign, supported by Peter McCall, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria, with funds from NHS England’s Sexual Assault and Abuse Services fund.

Police officers in the county interact with an average of 60 people who are identified as vulnerable every day

A spokesperson for the force explained that "where vulnerability is identified in a victim or perpetrator, appropriate safeguarding will be assessed and implemented".

Cumbria Constabulary was rated ‘Good’ by HMICFRS for their work keeping people safe.

It is hoped that the drive will help showcase this work, much of which is done away from public view.

Areas that will be covered include the ‘It’s Not OK’ campaign, childhood trauma, hate crime, sexual offending, exploitation and others.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan St Quintin said:

I want this opportunity to enable our communities to gain more understanding of what happens if they report a crime and are vulnerable. I hope by highlighting the great work that the constabulary does, it will encourage people to report what is happening to them. DCI Dan St Quintin, Cumbria Constabulary

He also pointed out that the force will share a lot of resources via its social media channels.

Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall highlighted the issue of child exploitation.

By raising awareness of child exploitation, we can all help improve the chances of young people being heard and help to deter sexual predators and trafficking. We need more people to be aware of how to spot the signs and to say something if they see something that they are concerned about. Peter McCall, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria

He added that he would be attending events throughout October to highlight the work Cumbria Constabulary does.