People asked for views on Dumfries and Galloway's roads service

People have been asked to give their view on the roads service in Dumfries and Galloway.

The district council's communities committee has agreed to "stakeholder engagement" as part of an ongoing review.

The authority wants to hear what the public, community councils and other organisations think of the service.

It will take a three-fold approach;

An online question and answer session

A survey for staff and the public to give to show the council how the service is perceived

Discussions with "partners and stakeholders"

These will take place throughout October, with a report coming before the next communities committee in mid-November with the analysis.

The survey is open from Monday 12 October. Information on the process will appear on the council's social media channels and website.

Chair of the Communities Committee, Councillor Andy Ferguson said: