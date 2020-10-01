Vandals target Lake District Covid-19 guidance signs

Vandals have damages Covid-19 safety signs in two towns in the Lake District.

One incident saw a large banner on railings close to the Glebe at Bowness slashed and over the past two weekends other signs on lamp-posts and bollard covers in Windermere and Bowness have been forcibly removed, The Lake District National Park Authority has also reported several of their social distancing signs set on fire or thrown into the lake.

Graffiti expressing disapproval of pandemic measures has also been reported on buildings in Bowness but it is not known if this is linked to the vandalism.

Anti-lockdown graffiti in the Lake District. Credit: South Lakeland DIstrict Council

At least 40 signs have been put up in the last few weeks and incidents have been reported to Cumbria Constabulary.

They have been replaced by South Lakeland District Council, which has been working with other authorities on this project. As well as signage, it includes posters, banners hand sanitiser stations, 20mph speed limits introduced and street marshals patrolling in some of the busier Lake District location

Whatever your views on Covid19 and the government guidelines, when it comes down to it, this is simply wanton vandalism and a waste of money which ultimately benefits no-one. The scale of damage suggests these are not one-off incidents. It is wilful, deliberate and destructive actions by an individual or group to intentionally destroy signage in Windermere and Bowness. Dyan Jones, Windermere district councillor

