Vandals target Lake District Covid-19 guidance signs
Vandals have damages Covid-19 safety signs in two towns in the Lake District.
One incident saw a large banner on railings close to the Glebe at Bowness slashed and over the past two weekends other signs on lamp-posts and bollard covers in Windermere and Bowness have been forcibly removed, The Lake District National Park Authority has also reported several of their social distancing signs set on fire or thrown into the lake.
Graffiti expressing disapproval of pandemic measures has also been reported on buildings in Bowness but it is not known if this is linked to the vandalism.
At least 40 signs have been put up in the last few weeks and incidents have been reported to Cumbria Constabulary.
They have been replaced by South Lakeland District Council, which has been working with other authorities on this project. As well as signage, it includes posters, banners hand sanitiser stations, 20mph speed limits introduced and street marshals patrolling in some of the busier Lake District location
Whatever your views on Covid19 and the government guidelines, when it comes down to it, this is simply wanton vandalism and a waste of money which ultimately benefits no-one. The scale of damage suggests these are not one-off incidents. It is wilful, deliberate and destructive actions by an individual or group to intentionally destroy signage in Windermere and Bowness.
Councillor John Saunders, the Mayor of Windermere, echoed many of these comments.
As the shops, cafes, bars and facilities of Windermere and Bowness struggle to keep open, feeling as safe as possible in our shopping and tourist areas is very important for both our residents and visitors. The signs help to reassure everyone by simply asking them to follow the rules. It's very disappointing that a few disagree and feel it necessary to resort to vandalism to express their opinion.