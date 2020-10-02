Cumbria County Council debating decision on coal mine

Councillors are debating whether to give the green-light to a coal mine off the Cumbrian coast.

The project, planned for a site near Whitehaven, was initially approved by the county council last March and would be the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years.

Members of the authority's Development, Control and Regulation Committee are considering a revised application from developers West Cumbria Mining.

This project has aroused strong objections though, particularly from environmental groups.

Campaigning group Keep Cumbrian Coal in the Hole attempted to take the issue to a judicial review. In May though, this was withdrawn.

Around 2.5 million tonnes of coal is expected to be mined from the site to supply UK and European steel-making. Currently, 45 million tonnes is imported per year from the USA, Canada, Russia and Australia. It is hoped that this coal will replace that.

The project will cost £165m and is expected to create up to 500 new jobs in the area.

If councillors do give the green light to the revised application, it would go to the British Government for final approval.