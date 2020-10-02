New exhibit for Scottish Borders centre revealed

The newest addition to a tourist attraction in the Scottish Borders has been revealed.

Iconic Scotland has been designed to "tell the people’s story of Scotland" and features reflections from more than 40 well-known faces from the nation, including some Borderers.

It will be the first in a series of visiting exhibits to be housed in a large exhibition space in the new purpose built Great Tapestry of Scotland Centre in Galashiels, which is due to open next year.

Among the celebrity contributors are rugby veteran and motor neurone disease campaigner Doddie Weir, football player and manager John Collins and actor Grant O'Rourke, famous for his role in Outlander.

It also features the words of NHS Borders clinical director Dr Jonathan Aldridge reflecting on what it has been like for him and his team during the Covid-19 pandemic

Great Tapestry of Scotland Centre director Sandy-Maxwell Forbes said he was "delighted" to reveal the exhibit and added:

People are such a big part of Scotland’s story. It is the people of Scotland, their achievements and their warmth of welcome that really put our much loved small country on the map. It is their accounts throughout history and their continued passion and pride that give us our identity. Indeed this is why the Great Tapestry of Scotland has received global acclaim. Sandy-Maxwell Forbes, Great Tapestry of Scotland Centre

Another contributor, actress Joanna Lumley, said:

The Great Tapestry of Scotland is all about telling the people’s story of Scotland, so it seems only apt that my contribution to their opening exhibit showcases how inspired I was when I visited the childhood home of one of Scotland’s best loved authors, JM Barrie. I get goose bumps every time I visit! Joanna Lumley

Mr O’Rourke said:

It makes me immensely proud that the people's story of Scotland is being told in my hometown in this way. The spirit of the Borders and our whole nation is forged in our stories. Having a national cultural resource like this in Galashiels is a great way of connecting the people of the Borders to Scottish culture and hopefully connecting the people of Scotland (and further) to the Borders. Grant O'Rourke

The Great Tapestry of Scotland has been hand stitched by a team of 1,000 stitchers led by Dorie Wilkie and is designed to tell the visual story of Scotland’s history, heritage and culture from its formation to present day. It was the vision of writer Alexander McCall-Smith, designed by artist Andrew Crummy from a narrative written by the award-winning writer and historian Alistair Moffat. It is made up of 160 panels and 300 miles of wool.