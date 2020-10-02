Worries over new Covid-19 guidelines in Cumbria

Hospitality businesses have said changes to the rule of six in Cumbria limiting all gatherings to just 2 households will be impossible to police.

This reaction comes after the county's director of public health issued the new guidance yesterday after the number of Covid-19 cases in the county almost doubled in the space of a week.

People in the county have been urged not to mix with more than one other household, is already affecting bookings at this eatery near Carlisle

Kenny Hogg, a restaurant owner in Carlisle, said the changes would be difficult to enforce.

When you turn up to a restaurant how do you know who is in what household and who is part of that six. I think to push it on to restaurants to police that is virtually impossible. Kenny Hogg, Carlisle

The new guidance comes as infection rates in Cumbria have almost doubled in one week. Data for the week ending the 25th September show 209 people tested positive - up from 109 the week before.

Barrow continues to have the highest number of infections - with 61 confirmed. Carlisle had 49 and 35 were confirmed in South Lakeland. There were 33 in Allerdale, 22 in Copeland and nine in Eden.

In the same week 34 cases were confirmed in Dumfries and Galloway and 32 in the Scottish Borders.

The changes to the rule of six in Cumbria bring the county broadly in line with Scotland, although it's actually law north of the border.