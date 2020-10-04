Plans for a new bridge or tunnel linking Scotland to Northern Ireland is to be considered in a new review of UK Transport connections.

Boris Johnson has announced that he wants to improve road and rail links between all of the home nations.

However, the idea of a fixed link between Portpatrick and Larne is not without controversy.

Critics believe that the expense of construction would be too high with initial estimates suggesting it could cost around twenty billion pounds.

The review will be chaired by Network Rail's Sir Peter Hendy and will assess "the cost, practicality and demand for a new fixed link between Great Britain and Northern Ireland".