Memories matter - shining a light on Cumbria's black history

Video report by Natasha Potts

People in Cumbria are being asked to donate artefacts and pictures that can help tell the stories of black people in our region.

Carlisle Library and Tullie House are looking to expand their archives as part of the scheme, which coincides with Black History Month.

The Project, which is called Memories Matter, is being led by a community group called M-Unit, which was set up almost twenty years ago.

Its members were tired of seeing Black History Month dominated by the connection between the history of slavery in Cumbria and purely focusing on this negative aspect.

Their aim is to draw more attention to the positive effect black people who have lived in our region have made and left here.

Find out how you can donate here.