Police investigation after swastika spray painted on Appleby bus shelter

A police investigation is underway after a swastika was spray painted on a Cumbrian town bus shelter.

The symbol was discovered on Chapel Street, Appleby, and is thought to have been drawn sometime overnight between 3rd and 4th October.

It was sprayed onto a shelter on the Butts. Police say it was later washed off without any permanent damage caused.

Officers are are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch

A spokesperson from the force said: "We would also like to reassure the public as incidents of hate crime are rare and offenders will be treated robustly.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC 2542 on 101, quoting incident number 70 of 4 October. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."