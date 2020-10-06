Cumbrian venues handed fines after breaching Covid regulations

Police have issued three venues in Cumbria with fines following breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Officers say most licensees are abiding by the rules to protect us all and help stop spread of the virus. But Cumbria Police say action will be taken against those who show blatant disregard for the Covid-19 restrictions.

The three venues given fines in recent days were:

Barrow Raiders Rugby Football Club. This followed an incident on September 26. The club was found to be hosting an event where the public were in a marquee. The function broke coronavirus rule by allowing people of different groups to mingle and allowing people to dance without maintaining appropriate social distances.



The Central in Egremont. This was checked after 10pm on Friday and found to have people within drinking.



The Bush Inn at Cockermouth. This was also checked after 10pm on Friday and found to have people within drinking.



Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said he was grateful for the way the mojority of venues were following restrictions. He went on to condemn breaches of the rules, which he said were in place 'to protect us all'.

We would urge everyone, both individuals and business owners and staff, to do their bit to stop the spread of the virus by sticking to the regulations. These fines show Cumbria Constabulary will take action against breaches of coronavirus restrictions and our officers will be out in our communities monitoring for any further breaches. Assistant Chief Constable, Andy Slattery

A number of other fines were issued during the recent weekend.

13 tickets were issued to a group who had travelled from outside the county for a stag do in west Cumbria.