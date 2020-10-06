Man and teenager jailed for roles in £220,000 Carlisle cannabis farm
A man and a teenager have been jailed for their involvement in a huge cannabis factory on a Carlisle industrial estate.
The city’s crown court heard how the owner of a commercial unit in the Durranhill area went with an electrician to make checks on July 6 after being alerted to power supply problems.
cannabis plants were found in various stages of maturity
He found a marquee had been erected within the unit comprising 10 separate rooms. Three contained a total of 1,172 cannabis plants in various stages of maturity while other rooms were supplied by ventilation and lighting which suggested the crop would not be a one-off.
Police found a sophisticated and large cannabis production unit together with a living area including a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping facilities. It is estimated the potential yield would be in the region of 22kg with an estimated street value of £220,000.
The estimated street value of the quantity of cannabis plants seized by police.
After the unit owner visited the nearby police station to raise the alarm, officers responded. On their way they saw 19-year-old Hung Ba Nguyen - who had been earlier seen at the unit - and he was arrested after trying to flee.
It emerged Nguyen had been put to work as a cannabis gardener for an increased wage after initially travelling to Carlisle on the promise of construction work.
A second man, Kashif Suleman, 43, was detained in London four days later with two phones and £8,000 cash. In debt to others, he had rented the unit through a local letting agency, paying three months’ rent of £12,000 up front for it from his business account having invented a cover story.
His phone also contained web searches for news reports of Carlisle cannabis farm discoveries and researching how to grow the drug.
Suleman, of Lewin Road, London, and Nguyen - a Vietnamese national living in the UK illegally - both admitted conspiracy to produce cannabis.
They were jailed for 40 months and 12 months, respectively.
Recorder Katherine Pierpoint said: “This was a drug operation capable of producing significant quantities of cannabis for commercial use.”
Conspiracies only work if people are willing to rent units or water plants. Everybody plays a part in that serious criminal behaviour.