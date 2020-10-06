Representing Border: 06 10 2020

On tonight's programme - New coronavirus restrictions are to be announced tomorrow but the First Minister rules out a nation-wide travel ban and says she's not proposing another lockdown at this stage. Pubs and restaurants in the South of Scotland fear some temporary closures - we'll report from Stranraer on the concerns of local business. Also on the programme Andy Maciver joins Peter MacMahon to assess Boris Johnson's conference speech as the Prime Minister accuses the SNP of distracting and dividing the country with more constitutional wrangling.