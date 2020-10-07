Two drivers and baby seriously injured after south Cumbria crash

Two drivers and a one-year-old baby girl have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in south Cumbria.

Police responded to a call at 7:50am this morning (Oct 7) to the report of a collision, involving a Peugeot partner 850 and Ford Fiesta, on A591 between Ings and Bannerigg.

The driver of the Ford, a 32-year-old woman from Kendal, was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

A one-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the same car, was taken to Alderhay Hospital with serious injuries via air ambulance.

The driver of the Peugeot a 36-year-old man, from Coniston, was taken to Furness General Hospital with serious injuries

The road remains closed while investigations are underway. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the police on 101.

More on this as we get it.