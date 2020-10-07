Representing Border: 07.10.20

On tonight's programme we have all the details of the new COVID-19 restrictions. The First Minister announces a two week ban on indoor alcohol sales, but the south of Scotland escapes the stricter shutdown in the central belt. We'll get the views of staff and customers in a Melrose pub. Also tonight - reaction from Dumfries Academy to the news that National 5 exams are to be cancelled next year, although senior pupils will still sit Highers. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Plus explosive new details in the Salmond inquiry with the publication of written evidence from Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, the chief Executive of the SNP

