Veteran fundraiser Lloyd Scott - best known for dragging a 13ft dinosaur statue from Land's End to John o' Groats - is climbing Scafell Pike in a 60kg deep-sea diving suit.

Why? It will be his final challenge after spending the last thirty years raising millions of pounds for a number of charities.

This time around, he is climbing three of Britain’s tallest mountains over an eight-day period. He started his journey on Sunday, scaling Ben Nevis, and reached the summit on Monday afternoon.

Lloyd, 58, is raising money for The Lord's Taverners, who help disadvantaged and disabled young people battling loneliness and isolation.

Fundraiser Lloyd Scott is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in a deep-sea diving suit. Credit: PA

He said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has left them unable to access the charity’s vital programmes to meet new friends, socially engage and develop a wide range of personal skills.

"When I had leukaemia, there was a period where I couldn’t play any sport. It’s only when you have something, and it’s taken away from you that you realise how important it is.

"The thought of children out there that may not experience the thrill, excitement, enjoyment of sport really resonates with me. I couldn’t think of anyone I wanted to do this for more."

Lloyd told STV News, the first day was “pretty wet” and hard work because it was difficult to gain momentum in the heavy diving suit.

He travelled next to Cumbria to tackle Scafell Pike, beginning his ascent in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Lloyd Scott reaches the summit of Ben Nevis - Scotland's highest peak. Credit: PA

Lloyd told ITV Border: "l've been doing fundraising now for over 30 years and the diving suit became synonymous with the London marathon.

"I think it's now time to hang up the diving suit and the lead boots and I just thought this seemed to be as good a challenge as any to do the three peaks and end on a literal high."

Mr Scott's first charity challenge was the London Marathon 20 years ago, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an underwater marathon, an Everest marathon and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.

Lloyd will camp on the mountain this evening, with his support team, and hopes to make the summit tomorrow - all the while drawing much interest from fellow peak-seekers on the way to the top.

His next stop is Wales, where he will take on his final mountain - Snowdon.