Fans of the magical world of Harry Potter can now enjoy two towns in Cumbria and the south of the Scotland that have been recognised as an 'Honorary Quidditch Towns'.

Wigtown and Appleby are among eleven places in the UK that have been selected in celebration of a new book by the wizarding universe author.

The towns were given their very own banner and crest-bearing goal hoops, in line with a Quidditch team from the series.

The move marks the release of 'Quidditch Through The Ages', a guide on the wizard’s favourite sport, written by JK Rowling and illustrated by Emily Gravett.

During the official presentation, the young Potter fans celebrated on their Nimbus 2000 broomsticks.

Full list of towns awarded with the title: