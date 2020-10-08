Representing Border: 08.10.20

On tonight's programme - The backlash over the latest COVID-19 crackdown - hospitality businesses in the South of Scotland say they are in despair as the government is accused of leaving them in the dark on new restrictions. Peter MacMahon speaks to the former Scottish Secretary Michael Forsyth who tells Representing Border the action that's been taken is out of proportion and devastating for the businesses concerned. Also tonight - the Scottish Tories tell Nicola Sturgeon's it's beyond belief she forgot about a meeting where sexual misconduct allegations against Alex Salmond were discussed. Plus The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times discuss the Salmond inquiry and the Scottish Government's handling of the pandemic.

