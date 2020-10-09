Two people have been arrested after a large cannabis farm was found in west Cumbria.

The men, both from Albania, were taken into police custody after a drugs warrant was carried out this morning (9 October) in the King Street area of Wigton.

The West Area Drugs Unit and West Pro Active Support Group with assistance from the West Area Dogs Unit, entered a property and discovered a large-scale cannabis farm.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of the production of Cannabis.

Anyone with any information on suspected drug activity can contact police on 101, or email 101@Cumbria.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.