Aspatria Sealy factory saved from closure

A bed factory that was set to see over 250 redundancies has been saved.

The Sealy factory in Aspatria, that make sprung mattresses, had issued redundancy notices to staff in May.

Owners, Silentnight Group, blamed a "challenging" market, which has affected the plant's profitability and said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse.

The site was earmarked for closure but its future has been secured with the purchase, announced on Friday.

Mike Johnson, Deputy Leader of Allerdale Borough Council said: "I am pleased that this collective effort has resulted in the Sealy factory remaining open and staying in Allerdale.

"I want to continue to work with the management at the factory to ensure that they are supported and that the council do everything we can to retain local jobs and encourage quality manufacturing in our area."