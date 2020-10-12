Covid-19 outbreak in Dumfries care home 'very concerning'

Credit: Google Maps

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Dumfries and Galloway care home has been described as 'very concerning.'

The health board say a "number of cases" have been confirmed at Charnwood Lodge, on Annan Road.

The home, which has had all visiting suspended at this time, cares for elderly residents and patients with dementia.

A spokesman for NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: “Our absolute priority is tominimise risk for the most vulnerable people within our communities, includingcare home residents.

“We currently have a very concerning situation at Charnwood Lodge, where thereare a number of cases of COVID-19 amongst residents and colleagues."

"Regular testing takes place at all care homes within the region, and the speed oftransmission in this home, despite regular testing and the correct protocols beingobserved, demonstrates the risk and challenges posed by this highly transmissiblevirus."

“In response this outbreak, all visits and admissions to the home have beensuspended with immediate effect.

"A number of additional robust infection prevention measures are now being implemented to help stem transmission of the virus.

“We are continuing to offer our full support to the team at Charnwood Lodge andeveryone affected by this challenging situation.”

It comes on the same day rules on visiting relatives in Scottish care homes have been relaxed.

Up to six people from two households can now pay visits outdoors. Indoor visits will remain restricted to one person, but will be extended from 30 minutes to a maximum of four hours. Visitors can also touch their relatives, such as their holding hands.