A number of arts venues and organisations in Cumbria are set to receive funding from the Government as part of a nationwide support package to help the arts industry recover from the impact of Covid-19.

More than 1,000 cultural and creative organisations across the country are receiving these lifeline grants.

Just over £3m will be shared in Cumbria, including Carlisle's Tullie House which will receive almost half a million pounds.

Andrew Mackay, Director of Tullie House said: “Tullie House Trust is extremely grateful and relieved to receive a grant from the Culture Recovery Fund, which is aimed at ensuring the survival of arts and culture venues this financial year.

"The award is a significant amount and will cover much of the income loss and additional costs incurred since lockdown commenced in mid-March."

Another major arts venue in Cumbria set to get a chunk of funding is Keswick's Theatre by the Lake. The venue relies heavily on ticket sales, donations and trading and, since the pandemic closed all theatres in the UK, bosses say the venue has taken a massive financial hit.

The lakeside theatre has been awarded £878,492 from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund. James Cobbold, Executive Director and Liz Stevenson, Artistic Director said: “We’re very grateful to have received this extraordinary investment from the Government through the Culture Recovery Fund in support of the future of the Theatre.

"This award will help to protect our role in helping the communities of Cumbria to rebuild after Covid-19, and our contribution to the tourist economy and cultural ecology of the county as the only year-round producing theatre.”

Credit: Theatre by the Lake

Muncaster Castle, near Ravenglass, has also been awarded up to £479,000 "to safeguard and increase the castle’s cultural heritage offering and attract a more diverse audience."

Peter Frost-Pennington from Muncaster says: “We are absolutely delighted to hear thatour application for funding from the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage has beensuccessful.

"This lifeline gives us hope for the future, enabling us to plan for next year andbeyond, and we are looking forward to sharing and enhancing Muncaster’s fabulous cultural heritage with our visitors for many years to come. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Government and their Culture Recovery Fund initiative”.

Credit: Muncaster Castle

Here is a full list of applicants who were successful in receiving funding: