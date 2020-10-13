Carlisle United director John Nixon discusses the 'Big Picture'

Controversial plans to radically change English football are being debated at the highest levels of the game.

'Project Big Picture' - designed largely by Manchester United and Liverpool - could see £250m of support given to EFL clubs along with a chunk of future television money.

Carlisle United Director John Nixon is the chair of the EFL Trust and spoke to our reporter Ryan Dollard about the plight of lower league clubs and why he thinks this plan is a step in the right direction.