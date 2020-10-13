Regional public health leaders are urging the Government to put part of Cumbria under a higher Covid alert level.

The whole of the county is currently graded as "medium risk" but there are calls from senior figures on the county's local resilience forum to grade Barrow in the high risk category.

The new measures coming into force will see all parts of England classified as at 'medium', 'high' or 'very high' risk level, in a bid to curb rising coronavirus cases and deaths.

Cumbria's Assistant Chief Constable told ITV Border that he was 'surprised' with the Government's decision.

Andy Slattery said: "We're quite surprised as a group of leaders, including the conservative MP and we all feel that we need an extra tools in the box to suppress the virus in Barrow. We have asked the Government for this.

"The key thing here is the local leaders, and public authorities all feel like the rising cases in Barrow is so significant that we need some extra measures to bring it under control."

The Prime Minister said the new levels had been brought in to "simplify" local coronavirus restrictions, with the Liverpool City Region the first area to be placed under the toughest measures.

Local leaders in Barrow asked the Government to impose new restrictions and bring the area, as the coronavirus infection rate continues to accelerate and hospitalisations mount.

Following the news on Monday, Cumbria's Director of Public health, Colin Cox, tweeted: "Unless I've missed something (which is possible as I'm on leave!) It looks like the whole of Cumbria is "medium risk" despite us asking for Barrow to be "high risk". Don't know why.

Under the new arrangements:

The medium alert level will cover most of England and will consist of the current national measures, including the rule of six and the 10pm curfew.

The high alert level reflects interventions in many areas subject to local restrictions, preventing mixing between different households indoors.

The very high alert level will mean, at a minimum, the closure of pubs and bars and a ban on social mixing indoors and in private gardens.

Boris Johnson told the Downing Street press conference: “I am not confident, and nor is anybody confident, that the tier three proposals for the highest rates… if we did the absolute base case, and nothing more, would be enough to get on top of it.

“And that is why there’s a lot of flexibility in the tier three level for local authorities, guided by the directors of public health, to actually go up that range, so that they can do significantly more than the absolute base because the base will not be sufficient.”