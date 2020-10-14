Video report and article by Hannah McNulty.

He might be a Leeds fan, but Carlisle United will always run in the blood of Dean Walling.

He played for six seasons with the Blues from 1991 - 1997, making 235 appearances and scoring 28 goals (not back for a centre-back - as he would say)

After moving to Lincoln, he now runs a soccer academy coaching young players. They benefit from his experience both on and off the pitch, as a footballer but also as a black man playing when the game was still rife with racism.

Credit: PA

The son of parents from St Kitts who moved to Leeds, Dean had barely heard of Carlisle before signing with the club but he quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

To mark Black History Month, he's been talking about Carlisle, the racism he encountered at other clubs and whether there's enough non-white coaching staff in the game.