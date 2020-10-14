Carlisle United favourite Dean Walling on why the Blues will always be 'his' club
Video report and article by Hannah McNulty.
He might be a Leeds fan, but Carlisle United will always run in the blood of Dean Walling.
He played for six seasons with the Blues from 1991 - 1997, making 235 appearances and scoring 28 goals (not back for a centre-back - as he would say)
After moving to Lincoln, he now runs a soccer academy coaching young players. They benefit from his experience both on and off the pitch, as a footballer but also as a black man playing when the game was still rife with racism.
The son of parents from St Kitts who moved to Leeds, Dean had barely heard of Carlisle before signing with the club but he quickly established himself as a fan favourite.
To mark Black History Month, he's been talking about Carlisle, the racism he encountered at other clubs and whether there's enough non-white coaching staff in the game.