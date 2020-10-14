Information for ITV News Border satellite viewers

From Tuesday October 20th Freesat it is switching ITV HD to channel 103.

A reminder of the correct channels you should watch to see ITV News Border:

BORDER ENGLAND

Sky 103

Freesat 103

BORDER SCOTLAND

Sky 103

Freesat 103

There are no changes for viewers who watch us north of the border. The programmes we make for that part of the region will stay on Sky and Freesat channel 103.

However, if you are south of the Border and only have access to SD, you may start to receive the Border Scotland, rather than the English service. You won't miss any of your favourite programmes, but there may be occasions where you access some additional programming that we provide for viewers north of the Border.

If you do fall into that category, your TV provider - Sky or Freesat - should be able to help with an upgrade to HD. And upgrading will allow you to enjoy HD channels, not just from ITV, but other providers too. You may need to replace your old box, but you will not need to pay an ongoing subscription to continue watching ITV and the other free-to-air public service broadcasters.

For more help and advice, you can always email ITV Viewer Services at viewerservices@itv.com.