Stair Park serves up Scottish record penalty shoot-out

Watching football has changed beyond recognition for many fans this season, with turnstiles closed by the COVID-19 restrictions. But fans of Stranraer and Albion Rovers supporting their teams by internet stream got plenty of League Cup excitement.

After a 2-2 draw at Stair Park, the Blues and the Wee Rovers served up a Scottish record penalty shoot-out lasting for 30 spot kicks.

Both teams had scored fourteen times from the spot - including successful strikes by both goalkeepers - before Conor McManus rattled the bar for Stranraer.

That left Albion skipper Aron Lynas in prime position to take the penalty shoot-out victory and the bonus point with a scoreline of 15-14.

The result leaves Stranraer in third place in Group F, a point behind Annan Athletic, with a game in hand over the sides above them.

