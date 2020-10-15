A new exhibition telling the history of British tattoos is opening in Carlisle this weekend.

Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery is hosting over 400 original artworks, photographs and historic artefacts in the touring collection; Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed, curated by National Maritime Museum Cornwall.

It opens from Saturday 17 October 2020 until Saturday 16 January 2021, and showcases famous tattoo artists, their artwork and the stories behind them, as well as the history of comprehensive tattooing in Britain.

The exhibition features items from three of the most important private collections of tattoo material in Britain, belonging to Willy Robinson, Jimmie Skuse and Paul ‘Rambo’ Ramsbottom, providing a 'rare opportunity' to display original artwork not usually on public display.

Credit: ITV News

It also delves into previously unseen private archives that reveal hidden histories, including the incredible real story of Britain’s pioneering female tattoo artist, Jessie Knight.

As well as this, the museum asked for Cumbrians to tell their tattoo stories in the documentary 'Talking tattoos', which explores their body art and the reason behind it.

Charli Summers, Programme Manager, Tullie House said: “The exhibition is truly one of a kind; entertaining, challenging, beautiful, and we are thrilled to provide a platform for this rich and varied art form. We have also enjoyed working with people across Cumbria to bring local tattoo stories into the exhibition by creating the Talking Tattoos documentary.”

More information can be found on the Tullie House website.