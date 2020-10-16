Man, 92, dies in Wigton house fire

A 92-year-old man has died after a fire at a property in Cumbria, police have confirmed.

Officers were called on Thursday at 4pm, after a blaze broke out at a house on Rydal Close in Wigton.

Fire and Rescue crews from Carlisle, Silloth and Wigton spent three hours at the scene.

Cumbria Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “A 92-year-old man from Wigton was an occupant in the property when the fire was alight.

“Police are working with Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service to investigate the circumstances leading to the fire.

“The Coroner has been informed and police are supporting his family.”

No further information has been released at this time.