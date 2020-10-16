Queen of the South coaching staff isolate after positive Covid test

The manager of Queen of the South will miss the opening league match of the season on Saturday after a member of his backroom team tested positive for coronavirus.

Allan Johnson and his entire coaching staff have been ordered to self-isolates, in line with Scottish Government guideline, and will spend the opening of the Scottish Championship campaign at home.

Senior players Stephen Dobbie and Willie Gibson are in temporary charge while bosses are away. The match against Ayr United is still expected to take place.

Stephen Dobbie and Willie Gibson will take charge will the boss is self-isoalting. Credit: PA

A statement was released by the club: "Following our most recent round of routine testing, we can confirm that a member of our backroom staff has returned a positive COVID-19 test result.

"Therefore, in line with Scottish Government guidelines our whole coaching team are now in self-isolation and will not be at our opening league game away at Ayr tomorrow, which is currently still on as things stand.

"As a result, senior players Willie Gibson and Stephen Dobbie will take temporary charge.

"Everyone at the club wishes those involved a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming everyone back once it is safe to do so.

"Due to patient confidentiality we will not be making any further comment."