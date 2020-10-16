Stricter rules introduced on face coverings in Scotland

New rules on the mandatory wearing of face coverings have come into force across Scotland.

Workers are now required to wear a mask in certain workplace settings, such as canteens.

The stronger regulations are in line with those put in place across the hospitality industry, meaning workers should not remove their face covering until they are sat at a table.

Further measures will come into force on Monday, with workers expected to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas.

The First Minister told MSPs on Thursday that the measures were part of the response needed at a "critical moment" in the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "The new rules are a proportionate additional step which will help employees keep themselves and their colleagues that bit safer."

The First Minister eased the rules on face coverings for weddings. Credit: PA

During her announcement, Ms Sturgeon also eased the rules for couples who are getting married. They will now no longer have to wear a face covering during the ceremony, as long as they are two-metres from anyone else.

Sturgeon said: “This is a small but important change which I hope will be welcomed by anyone about to tie the knot.”