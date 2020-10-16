Whitehaven pub fined £1,000 for failing to close at 10pm

A pub in west Cumbria has been fined £1,000 after breaching coronavirus regulations by staying open after 10pm.

Officers issued the penalty at The Packhorse, in Whitehaven, on Tuesday after it failed to acknowledge the curfew. It followed a number of checks on pubs and venues across Copeland.

Inspector Richard Smillie said: “The majority of pubs have complied and continue to comply with the regulations there to help us all.

“We must not be complacent. The virus is spreading throughout the county and the rules are in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.

“This fine once again shows Cumbria Constabulary will take action against breaches of Coronavirus restrictions.

“Our officers will be out in our communities monitoring for any further breaches.”

Credit: PA

Louise Coid, Manager of the Copeland Local Focus Hub, said: “Copeland Council is working collaboratively with the police to help ensure the safety of our community.

“We are also working with our pubs and businesses to help them comply with the regulations.

“The vast majority in Copeland are following the regulations, but we have a proactive approach to investigating suspected breaches and enforcing where appropriate.”