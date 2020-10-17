Old Firm fans heed warnings and stay away from Carlisle on match day

Scottish football fans hoping to watch the Rangers vs Celtic derby have heeded warnings not to cross the border into England to view it at a pub.

Current restrictions in Scotland mean depending on where you live you can't watch it in a pub or with alcohol. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Cumbria Police have been urging supporters to stay at home to watch the Old Firm clash.

At Carlisle train station, Cumbria Police officers were kitted out with riot helmets in case hundreds of Celtic and Rangers fans descended on the city.

There was a lot of intelligence to suggest that a lot of fans had intended to travel so we have worked with coach companies, we've worked with a lot of our licensed premises, even up to as late as this morning to ensure that actually the best thing is that fans don't travel because of the risk of coronavirus. Supt Matt Kennerley, Cumbria Police

There were more police officers than travellers at the station as the expected fans didn't materialise. There will still be a large police presence until the early hours of the morning.

"We have still got quite significant police resources on until the early hours of the morning, obviously we are concerned as people do tend to consume quite a lot of alcohol and restrictions and people's guard does drop so we will be here to ensure that everything passes off safely through the night."

The game ended 2-0 to Rangers.