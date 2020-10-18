Police investigating report of a fox being killed in the Lake District

Cumbria police are investigating the report of a fox being killed in the Lake District.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1pm on Friday 9th October 2020 on Glenridding Common. An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 and ask for PC 2174 WOOLLEY, email 101@cumbria.police.uk or call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.