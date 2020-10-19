Archbishop of York is the new Chancellor for the University of Cumbria

The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, is the University of Cumbria's new Chancellor.

Stephen Cottrell became the 98th Archbishop after succeeding Dr. John Sentamu, the university's previous Chancellor.

Archbishop Cottrell is helping to welcome the new and returning students of the county's only university by writing two special prayers, as part of the chaplaincy and multi-faith services available to staff and students.

'Thrilled' to be appointed Chancellor, Archbishop Cottrell said: "The University plays a crucial role in the revitalisation of the north west, and securing the ongoing support and partnership of local businesses will ensure that the area can flourish as more young people remain and work there.”

Credit: PA

Vice Chancellor, Professor Julie Mennell, said: “Our university is all about people. Our graduates set out with a goal and purpose to save, shape, change and improve the lives and livelihoods, and they do, in roles such as paramedics, police officers, youth workers, teachers, nurses and allied-health professionals.

“Archbishop Stephen’s values-set, strong background in youth work and community working coupled with his passion for addressing socio-economic and regional inequalities provides us with a tremendous source of expertise and experience to increase this reach and impact further."