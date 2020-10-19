Live at The Front Page - remembering the 'legendary' Carlisle venue

Video report by Ralph Blunsom

If you're of a certain age, you may have fond memories of a basement bar in Carlisle, watching some of the leading artists of the 1980s and 90s take to the stage.

That club was called The Front Page. Now one of its then owners, the former Carlisle journalist Martin Lawson, has put it all down in print.

The book has went on sale today. Book shop owner, Steve Matthews, says it tells an important part of Carlisle's cultural history.

Mr Matthews said: "How many people will remember The Front Page in the 80s and 90s? It was the in place to be if you were interested in progressive music. If you wanted people to think you were the person who really had taste and interest. It's where all the kids went, so it was an exciting place!"

Among the bands being introduced to a Cumbrian audience here for the first time in the 1980s were the Bhundu Boys - one of the first African bands to break into the western music scene.

Mr Lawson said: ''They were one of the first bands out of Africa to tour extensively around Europe and more particularly in Britain. They were brought over by a guy called Champion Doug Veitch. He was a guy from Hawick and he discovered the boys in Zimbabwe and persuaded them to come over to the UK.

As well as breaking bands nationally, The Front Page was a showcase for a lot of local bands. Blue musician Olly Alkcock regularly performed at the club. He told ITV Border: "For the size of the place it had some clout. Wonderful people played here, like Jack Bruce and Frankie Miller. Considering it was little club, it had a brilliant atmosphere."

The club maybe no more, but the memories now live on forever, in the new book.