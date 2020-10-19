Netflix star Henry Cavill trains for Witcher role in the Lake District

Henry Cavill, the lead actor in Netflix drama The Witcher, has named the Lake District as one of his favourite places to go in the world.

The Hollywood actor, who also plays the Superman in the 2013 film Man of Steel, posted a selfie on Instagram with the picturesque mountains of Cumbria in the background.

According to the social media post on Saturday, he is training for the new series of the Witcher - a dark fantasy television series telling the story of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter.

Cavill, who is originally from Jersey, captioned the selfie: "Witcher training focuses on three major aspects... speed, explosive power, and fitness. Which can hurt.

"I haven't had the opportunity to run for miles up hill since Gibralter many years ago.

"But there is no better place to get back into that groove than the Lake District here at home in the UK.

"This place has just stormed into my top three favourite places in the world! Absolutely love it."

The new series of The Witcher, which was one of the most watched show on Netflix when it was released late in 2019, is expected to be released in 2021.