£2m boost for D&G UNESCO plan

The South of Scotland Enterprise has awarded part of Dumfries & Galloway £1.9m to help its "exceptional environment", create new jobs and attract investment.

The funding will be awarded over five years, and will support the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

The area received the Biosphere designation in July 2012. It recognises this part of south west Scotland as "a world class environment for people and nature."

It covers parts of South and East Ayrshire as well as Dumfries and Galloway and is home to around 95,000 people.

It will also help create up to 12 full time jobs.

It is the South of Scotland Enterprise's second biggest investment to date.

We are here to make bold decisions which are in the long-term best interest of the South of Scotland. Professor Russel Griggs OBE, Chair of SOSE

Professor Russel Griggs OBE, Chair of SOSE explained: “A key part of this is supporting our communities, our environment and promoting long-term collaboration - and what better way to support all of this, than to help support the internationally recognised world class environment for people - that is the Biosphere - and which has all of these values at its heart.

Rural Affairs and Natural Environment Minister, Mairi Gougeon said: “I am pleased that South of Scotland Enterprise is investing in the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere Reserve which is part of an important global UNESCO initiative developing ways for people and nature to interact harmoniously and sustainably.

“As we build a green recovery from COVID-19, this funding will help promote biodiversity, boost jobs, bring investment and increase sustainable tourism in an already popular area.”

