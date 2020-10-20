Anti racist group appeals for more black history in schools

Special video report by Samantha Parker

An anti-racism campaign group is calling for black history to be more widely incorporated into the school curriculum.

Anti Racist Cumbria says it wants all children to feel represented in lessons. This Black History Month, the group has invited primary and secondary schools across the county to an online seminar on how to make the classroom more inclusive. Samantha Parker spoke to Chimwemwe Chirwa and Janett Walker, both from Anti Racist Cumbria as part of this special report.