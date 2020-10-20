Carlisle festivities cancelled by Covid

Video report by Ryan Dollard

Three key festive events in Carlisle have been cancelled as a result of the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlisle City Council have decided that the fireshow, the Christmas lights switch-on and the festive market won't go ahead this year. They say this is to keep the public safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some businesses in Carlisle have told ITV Border that as a result they're facing the prospect of a bleak winter, and say it's a blow to a local economy already reeling from the pandemic. Cumbria Chamber of Commerce say the festive period is a crucial trading time for shops, and without the festive market bringing people into the city centre trade will suffer.

But other businesses we spoke to say it could give them a welcome boost, as it removes the additional competition the market brings. David Gardiner runs an independent gift shop and won't be sad to see the stalls stood down this year; "I can't say I am sad to see it go. The events that are put on in the city centre that actually sell things take trade away from us. My figures show that over the last seven years it's cost me money, and I'm talking tens of thousands of pounds."

